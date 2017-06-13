Duvvada Jagannadham new trailer: This is an Allu Arjun show, all the way

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's next film, Harish Shankar's action entertainer DJ Duvvada Jagannadham, grabbed a lot of attention owing to its trailer, which was unveiled on 5 June.

Now, a second trailer has been released by the makers, to cash in on the hype that the first created among fans of the Telugu star. Arjun will sport a stylish avatar in his 25th. The second trailer emphasises what the first one established — the titular character of DJ treads skillfully, the line between modernity and tradition.

While Arjun dominates the trailer with his two looks, catchy one liners and perfectly orchestrated action moves, Pooja Hegde and a host of supporting cast members, including Rao Ramesh, lend him support. The music by Shri Devi Prasad is also an add on for fans.

The film was in the news recently for the lyrics of its 'Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo' song, with one Brahmin organisation alleging that it hurt their sentiments. The controversy was in the limelight for some time, but Harish Shankar clarified that he wouldn't do anything to demean the Brahmin community and also promised to remove the portions in the lyrics which had turned controversial.

DJ Duvvada Jagannadham is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and is slated to release on 23 June.