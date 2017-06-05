Duvvada Jagannadham trailer: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde-starrer promises to be paisa vasool entertainer

Ever since the first look of Allu Arjun as DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham was unveiled, it pulled everyone's attention to his brand new look. The 'Stylish Star' of Telugu cinema had gone in for a complete makeover to play the role of a Brahmin cook in this action-drama, directed by Harish Shankar.

The film's trailer, which was unveiled on 5 June, makes no bones about what it tries to say. There are plenty of hints that it's a revenge-drama, which banks majorly on Allu Arjun's swag and characterisation, which flip-flops between being an orthodox Brahmin, who is too shy when it comes to all things related to love, and that of a stylish young man who would go to any length to fulfill his mission.

A bulk of the trailer is dedicated to establishing Allu Arjun as Duvvada Jagannadham, a young Brahmin cook, who can dance like a dream and also seemingly 'uphold' the values that he has learnt from his family. Then, there's Pooja Hegde, who plays a fashion designer in the film, who falls in love with DJ.

The twist in the tale is the entry of Allu Arjun in a stylish avatar, which is in complete contrast to his role as a cook. Is he playing dual roles? Or is it the same person who has two different shades to his personality? While Harish Shankar successfully keeps this aspect under the wraps, it's also clear that the conflict is between Allu Arjun and Rao Ramesh, who impresses yet again with his dialogues.

The film was in news recently for the lyrics of the 'Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo' song with one Brahmin organisation alleging that it hurts their sentiments. The controversy was in the limelight for sometime, but Harish Shankar quickly clarified that he wouldn't do anything to demean the Brahmin community and also promised to remove the portions in the lyrics which had turned controversial.

If the film's trailer and songs, released so far, are anything go by, DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham promises to be a paisa vasool entertainer. Post the success of S/O Satyamurthy, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu, Allu Arjun is in top form and DJ too is expected to open to huge numbers when it hits the screens on 23 June.

Watch the trailer here: