Duvvada Jagannadham song sparks controversy, offends Brahmin community

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's next, Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), starring Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame, has been in news for quite a while now. But this time, it has stirred up a row among the Brahmin associations objecting to some of the lyrics in a recently released song from the film.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the song 'Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo' which is penned by Sahithi has not gone too well with the Brahmin associations in the region. Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, President of the All India Brahmin Federation, said, “These days, filmmakers are showing the Brahmin community in a very negative and poor light. In DJ, they have taken the words from Lord Shiva’s recital 'Namakam Chamakam', and made a pun on it. We will not tolerate this...It is completely wrong and against Hindu culture. It is like shaming the Hindu Gods. We definitely oppose it and want to fight legally too."

The report further states that Dronamraju has already registered a complaint to the regional censor board to which they have responded positively. A copy of the complaint has also been given to the Cinematography Minister and DGP of Telangana State.

The Times of India (TOI), in one of its reports, says that the controversy has been caused by the following lines which allegedly make fun of the Rudra Strotram, "Aalakinchindhi aa namakam, prabharalo pranaya manthrame choosi, pulakarinchindhi aa chamakam, agrahaaraala thamalapaakalle thaakuthondi thamakam..."

However, speaking to TOI, Harish Shankar, director of the film, retracted the allegations saying, "I am a Brahmin myself and my father is a pandit who begins his day by reciting the 'Gayatri Mantram' without fail. And my movie has a Brahmin as the protagonist. Why will I want to offend sentiments of Brahmins? If you listen to the song you will find that there is nothing insulting about them. The song is about a young Brahmin boy who is talking about his first love which he says is as pure as the beetle leaves that we offer the god in the agraharam. What is derogatory about that?"

Duvvada Jagannadham is being produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film. The film is slated to release on 23 June.