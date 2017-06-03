Shah Rukh Khan reveals how his next with Aanand L Rai will celebrate the differently abled

Shah Rukh Khan's next untitled project with Aanand L Rai has started rolling. Firstpost had earlier reported that Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been finalised opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Although much is not yet known about the film, Khan revealed some details about his character in a DNA interview.

He revealed that he will be playing a 3 feet and 1 inch tall man. The film will make use of heavy VFX to make the actors look like midgets. Apart from the VFX, Khan also said that the film also has an underlying social message to give out.

Khan told DNA in the interview that the main idea behind the movie is to celebrate differently-abled people just like regular people instead of sympathising with them. He also added that the intention of making this film is to honour and cherish the love that lies within differently-abled people because it's more special than what regular people feel.

Therefore, neither the director nor the lead actor wants people to look at the film as a 'dwarf film'. Khan also maintained that the film will be funny in some places given that Rai himself is humorous, but the core of the film has more to do with the sense of being incomplete, a feeling that most differently-abled people often struggle with.

According to another DNA report, Rai maintains that the story that the story of his film is just like any other love story, such as Raanjhanaa (2013) or Tanu Weds Manu (2011). Therefore, he does not want the film to be confined to the 'dwarf' tag. The film is largely set in Meerut but Khan will also be travelling to the U.S.A to shoot for a substantial part of the film as per Deccan Chronicle.

The film recently hit the headlines when two crew members sustained minor injuries in an accident while shooting. A portion of the ceiling had collapsed on the set in Film City. The shooting had been put on hold for a week due to this accident.

The film is slated to release on Christmas next year.