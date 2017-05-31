Shah Rukh Khan, Anand L Rai's film suffers minor accident; two crew members sustain injuries

Two crew members on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Anand L Rai got injured when the set collapsed on 28 May.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the two crew members were rushed to an Andheri hospital after a prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling leading to its collapse. Shah Rukh was present on the set but was seated on another side and hence averted the accident.

Fortunately, Bollywood Hungama reports that since the injuries were minor, the two crew members were discharged on the same day. However, the shooting of the film has been called off for the next two days. Though the prop ladder has been repaired, the crew is waiting for a clear sky day as the cloudy sky is not suitable for the requirement of the scene they are scheduled to film next.

It was earlier reported that the small town of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has been recreated in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai for the shooting of Rai's film. Initially, Rai had gone to Meerut to scout for locations but chose not to shoot there as it would be logistically impossible to shoot with Khan in crowded locales as the technical team works on the VFX simultaneously.

Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in Rai's next directorial. The security has been beefed up at the set to conceal his look from the film.