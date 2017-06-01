Anushka Sharma confirmed as third actor in Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan

"I'm thrilled that Anushka joins Shah Rukh and Katrina for my next. From our very first meeting, she had an instant connect with the character. She seemed very excited about the challenges that this role entails," Rai said to Bombay Times , adding, "All three characters have a newness about them. The film is not a romcom or a pure love story. It's about new-age relationships. I can't talk about Katrina's or Anushka's characters. While everyone knows that SRK plays a dwarf, there's a lot more to it than just that.

The makers have finally confirmed that Anushka has been roped in for the movie.

On being asked, why he chose Shah Rukh for the role, Rai replied, "As a director, you instinctively know what'll work with an artiste. I needed an actor who is very sure of himself for this role. Also, nobody can romance like him. On his part, he never had any apprehensions about playing a dwarf."

Rai, with movies like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013) and then Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), is known for creating real characters in very realistic settings. He doesn't seem to leave his zone with this film as well.

He said,"The film begins the way I love to start my stories, but the way it ends is a first for me. I'm nervous and excited at the same time."

On 28 May, a portion of ceiling collapsed on the set of Rai's yet-to-be-titled project in Film City. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the incident. The shooting has reportedly been stalled for the time being and will resume later this week.

As per Bombay Times, the film will be shot in Meerut, Delhi, Mumbai and the US. It is slated for Christmas 2018 release.