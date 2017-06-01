You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Anushka Sharma confirmed as third actor in Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma confirmed as third actor in Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 01 2017 13:35:01 IST

After much speculations, director Aanand L Rai confirmed that in his next movie Shah Rukh Khan will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Khan will be playing a dwarf in the movie.

The trio was last seen in 2012 Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Anushka - Shah Rukh - Katrina Image via Facebook

Anushka - Shah Rukh - Katrina
Image via Facebook

Rai's film with Shah Rukh has been in the news ever since its announcement. While Katrina came on board earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the casting of another female lead in the film, being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

On being asked, why he chose Shah Rukh for the role, Rai replied, "As a director, you instinctively know what'll work with an artiste. I needed an actor who is very sure of himself for this role. Also, nobody can romance like him. On his part, he never had any apprehensions about playing a dwarf."

Rai, with movies like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013) and then Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015),  is known for creating real characters in very realistic settings. He doesn't seem to leave his zone with this film as well.

He said,"The film begins the way I love to start my stories, but the way it ends is a first for me. I'm nervous and excited at the same time."

On 28 May, a portion of ceiling collapsed on the set of Rai's yet-to-be-titled project in Film City. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the incident. The shooting has reportedly been stalled for the time being and will resume later this week.

As per Bombay Times, the film will be shot in Meerut, Delhi, Mumbai and the US. It is slated for Christmas 2018 release.

(With inputs from PTI)


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 01:09 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 01:35 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores