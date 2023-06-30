Tech Gladiators: Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk at Rome's Colosseum
Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might engage in a modern-day gladiator showdown at the iconic Colosseum in Rome. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, ignited excitement and amusement on Twitter with a cryptic message hinting at a potential fight.
Need to work on my endurancehttps://t.co/jjh7uxfwC6
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023
Interestingly, an Italian government official reportedly proposed the ancient venue as the battleground for this historic clash a few days earlier.
Italy’s Minister of Culture reportedly reached out to Zuckerberg, discussing the possibility of staging this fight at the Colosseum.
The interaction between the tech giants went viral with Musk boasting on 20 June about his willingness for a cage match and Zuckerberg responding on Instagram, expressing his readiness and asking for the location.
However, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, seems skeptical about the fight, expressing concern that his son could be perceived as a bully due to the significant difference in size and weight between the two billionaires. Errol emphasized that if Elon wins, he would be labeled a bully, while losing would result in utter humiliation.
Despite the reservations expressed by Musk’s father, a potential cage match has generated considerable interest among sports enthusiasts.
Earlier, Musk was spotted training in jiu-jitsu, a self-defense martial art, indicating his preparation for the fight. Lex Fridman, a computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder, shared pictures on Twitter of Musk engaging in jiu-jitsu training. Similarly, Zuckerberg was also seen training in jiu-jitsu with Fridman.
