Clash of Tech Titans: Will Musk, Zuckerberg duke it out in cage fight?

On one side, we have the Chief Twit, one of the biggest trolls on Twitter and the unofficial king of memes on the internet, Elon Musk. On the other, we have Mark Zuckerberg, who has been at the receiving end of many troll attacks and some seriously vicious memes. Welcome everyone to a cage fight that would make UFC or WWE drool – the battle of the CEOs.

It all started with a simple announcement. Meta announced that they were working on a new social media platform that would take on Twitter and would be its direct competitor. To this, the then-CEO and current Chief Technical Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted, saying, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

Well, Musk then threw the gauntlet at Zuckerberg. Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of Twitter, is engaging in a confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, and Zuckerberg is ready to take him on.

To this, Musk responded by saying, that he is up for a cage match, provided Zuckerberg’s ready.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023



Zuckerberg retaliated on Instagram, by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and captioning it with “Send Me Location.”

In response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s Instagram Story, Musk tweeted, “If this is for real, I will do it.” Later, he mentioned “Vegas Octagon” in a tweet, alluding to a venue typically used for Ultimate Fighting Championship matches.

When asked about the exchange, a Meta spokesperson simply stated, “The story speaks for itself,” according to The Verge.

Musk, who has gained a reputation for his unpredictable management style since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October, has made numerous controversial remarks on the platform he owns, resulting in thousands of layoffs.

This is Zuck’s story on insta right now. Simulation confirmed ✅ 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Vu0vrihFIV — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) June 22, 2023

In an interview with the BBC in April, Musk acknowledged his tendency to make missteps on Twitter, saying, “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes. I think I should not tweet after 3 a.m.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

It is worth noting that if the billionaire dispute were to escalate physically, Zuckerberg may hold an advantage. He took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently won his first local tournament in California.

Nevertheless, Musk appears unfazed by the situation, and even disclosed, one of his ‘Secret Moves’

In a recent tweet posted on Wednesday, Musk shared, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.” He further mentioned, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Musk was humorously downplaying his physical prowess and highlighting his unconventional approach to combat.

