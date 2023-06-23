Maye Musk has THIS advice for son Elon before cage fight with Zuckerberg

Ahead of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, has some crucial advice for him. Elon recently tweeted about his eagerness to settle their differences inside a ring, suggesting a cage match if Zuckerberg agrees. Interestingly, Zuckerberg recently won the Jiu Jitsu championship. His mother is concerned for his safety and has a suggestion for him.

On Twitter, Maye Musk wrote, “No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.” This statement was a direct response to her son’s post, where he proposed a face-off in the “Vegas Octagon,” the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.🤗😂 https://t.co/MpgFZmspP2 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

This playful banter between Musk and Zuckerberg started on Twitter when Elon responded to the news of Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter competitor called Threads. Reports had indicated that Meta aimed to challenge Twitter directly with this new platform.

In response to the Threads news, Musk tweeted, “I can imagine Earth eagerly submitting to Zuck’s dominion with no alternative options. At least it promises to be ‘sane.’ I was momentarily concerned there.”

Zuckerberg playfully accepted Musk’s challenge for a “cage match” on Twitter and asked him to share his location via an Instagram story. Zuckerberg wrote, “Send me your location,” along with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet.

Musk hadn’t seen Zuckerberg’s Instagram story initially, so when a Twitter user shared it, he expressed his willingness to participate if it was true. Musk then responded to Zuckerberg’s request by mentioning the Vegas Octagon, a well-known venue for UFC fights.

He even shared a move on Twitter, jokingly stating, “I have this fantastic move called ‘The Walrus,’ where I simply lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

