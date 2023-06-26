WATCH: Elon Musk takes a hilarious dig at Jiu-Jitsu champion Mark Zuckerberg

It seems that the potential cage match between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking one step closer to reality with each passing day.

Just days after Zuckerberg accepted the gauntlet that Musk threw at him, where he challenged the Meta CEO for a cage match, Elon Musk, one of the internet’s most brutal trolls, has taken a dig at Zuckerberg’s Jiu-Jitsu chops.

Musk shared a video of an underground MMA match between two fighters. The video shows two fighters, with utterly opposite fighting styles, having a go at each other. On one corner we have a fighter, who seems to be mixing a Capoeira-Meets-Jiu-Jitsu fighting style, and on the other hand, we have a somewhat stoic figure, calmly assessing his opponent.

Despite the glitz and antics of the fighter with the Capoeira mixed with Jiu-Jitsu fighting style, the other guy knock him out cold, with just one jumping punch, or Superman punch for all WWE fans out there, delivered to the face.



What made Musk reshare the video was the fact that someone had, in a very rudimentary way, imposed Zuckerberg’s face on the Jiu-Jitsu guy, while the man who delivered the jumping punch, had Musk’s face on him. This has to be one of the most hilarious digs anyone has taken at Zuckerberg’s Jiu-Jitsu chops.

When Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s challenge of fighting him in a cage match, it practically broke the internet. Not only did regular netizens go berserk over this, but even notable MMA personalities jumped in. When Zuckerberg retaliated on Instagram, by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and captioning it with “Send Me Location,” Musk chose “Vegas Octagon”, alluding to a venue typically used for Ultimate Fighting Championship matches.

Since then Musk has revealed that he hasn’t started training but if the cage fight is really set to happen, he will. Speaking to Ashlee Vance the author of a book on Musk and the space race over Twitter, Musk said, “I haven’t started training yet. So if this does happen, I will.”

The match “might actually happen” said Musk while attending a birthday party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.

Even Musk’s mother, Maye Musk jumped in, saying “No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.” She also asked others not to encourage the two of them to actually fight.

Meanwhile, netizens, in response to Musk retweeting the video of the two fighters had some hilarious reactions.

This is the video we want to see @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/B13bDorLIJ — I am you (@naruto_goku21) June 25, 2023

It will be great TV — ross l dauterive (@rossldaute97804) June 26, 2023

What’s really hilarious is that someone brought Twitter’s former CEO, Parag Agrawal into the mix as well.

It will actually be one of the highlights of the year if Musk and Zuckerberg, indeed get into a cage fight. For sure, it will break most viewership records if such a fight ever gets streamed.

