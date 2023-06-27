Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was seen practising ‘jiu-jitsu’, the Brazilian self-defence martial art, after confirming a thrilling challenge with Twitter owner Elon Musk. After Musk’s repeated jibes at Zuckerberg, the move is being seen as a manifestation of billionaires’ business rivalry. While the Facebook co-founder enjoys expertise in jiu-jitsu, Tesla CEO Musk has claimed that he was trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and ‘jiu-jitsu briefly’ in his childhood.

On Twitter, Lex Fridman, the Russian-American computer scientist shared a highlight video of Zuckerberg and himself training in Jiu-jitsu, the martial arts. He further added that he’s looking forward to training with Elon Musk. Lex described Musk and Zuckerberg’s martial arts journey as ‘inspiring.’

Check out the video below:

Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: https://t.co/G1ubUuxILK pic.twitter.com/WsLaRiFf1o — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 25, 2023

The post garnered 31 lakh views. Some users keenly supported Zuckerberg.

A user commented: “Can I be Zuck for just like 1/2 hour?”

Can I be Zuck for just like 1/2 hour? — Rayyn (@RayynStorrm) June 25, 2023

Another wrote: “Let’s gooo! Lokking forward to a fight! this will be epic!”

Let's gooo! Lokking forward to a fight! 🤩🤩💯💯💯💯 this will be epic! — Andrew T (@An_Drejko) June 25, 2023

What led to the ‘cage-match’?

The series of exchanges started earlier this week as Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO of International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) dropped a hint about Meta’s launch of its own text-based social media platform. He tweeted about ‘META’s decision to release a ‘Twitter rival’ called THREADS.’

META to Release "Twitter Rival" Called THREADS

(not making this up!) META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter. Rumors have been circulating about the… pic.twitter.com/luNOPDMIik — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 20, 2023

The move was seen to be directed at Musk-owned microblogging site, Twitter. This led to Elon Musk trolling Zuckerberg with messages on Twitter, asserting to his fans that: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 — Kwmarkoff@aol.com (@kwmarkoff26656) June 21, 2023

To that, Mark Zuckerberg responded on his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message and a response: “Send me location.” The story is no longer available as photos and videos shared as stories disappear from the Instagram feed unless added as a highlight.

A report from The Verge confirmed Zuckerberg’s genuine response to Elon Musk’s cage-fight. Musk selected the “Vegas Octagon” as his desired venue.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The Tesla CEO later tweeted: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

As per a CNBC report, Zuckerberg, 39, competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in May last year and won a medal. He has been practicing combat sports for quite a while now. On the other hand, Musk claimed in a podcast last year that he was trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly” when he was a boy.

