'No-win situation': Elon Musk’s father blasts cage fight against Zuckerberg, fears ‘total humiliation’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may face a “no-win situation” if he decides to go through with a cage fight against Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to his father.

Musk’s father, Errol Musk, doesn’t appear to be in favour of the fight. He said that his son could be perceived as a “bully” if the proposed “crazy fight” were to take place.

According to The Sun, Errol Musk stated, “The thing is, if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller. While if he loses, the humiliation would be total.”

Errol further expressed his belief that regardless of the outcome his son could be seen as a loser. He emphasized, “If he wins, he’s a bully. If he loses, he’s a loser.”

A cage match between Zuckerberg and Musk could attract significant attention from sports enthusiasts. UFC President Dana White confirmed that both billionaires were genuinely interested in the potential bout.

However, Errol mentioned that members of the Musk family are “quite worried” about the situation. He also noted that his son could have avoided the entire ordeal by refraining from engaging in “high school behavior.”

“I think Elon has found himself in a difficult situation as a result of his high school behavior,” Errol said.

Despite his father’s concerns about the ‘possible fight’, Musk was recently seen training in jiu-jitsu. Lex Fridman, a computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder, posted pictures on Twitter of Musk practising the self-defence martial art sport.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg was also seen training in jiu-jitsu with Lex Fridman.

With inputs from agencies

