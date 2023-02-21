As Biden comes calling on Kyiv, rumour has it that Putin’s health is going downhill

Moscow: Once again rumours are abound that Vladimir Putin’s health may be deteriorating and the 70-year-old leader would undergo new treatment in early March.

The news coincides with US President Joe Biden‘s visit to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, barely 530 miles away from Moscow.

Putin suffering from cancer?

The claim of Putin’s dwindling health has been made by Russian telegram channel General SVR which has taken the Kremlin insiders on record, who claim that the Russian leader has been suffering from serious ailments, including cancer.

The channel stated that Putin had undergone another medical check-up over the weekend. “The recent treatment did not give the expected results and a new one, based on the results of the examination, has been scheduled and will start on 5 March,” it added.

Putin’s health to ‘seriously influence’ decisions

The channel further claimed that Putin’s health “can and probably will seriously influence his plans and decisions in the coming days.”

His “deteriorating health condition” means an “inability to actively participate in various activities during the treatment” and Putin will be unable to “fully participate in the governance of the [military operation in Ukraine],” a report by Mirror said.

It can be recalled that Putin was forced to cancel a number of large traditional events at the end of last year and temporarily withdraw from most of the information agenda due to his health and the onset of therapy.

Putin’s health condition

The Russian telegram channel has for long claimed that Putin is suffering from cancer leading to digestive problems and other ailments.

It has been alleged that the Russian President suffers “bouts of coughing, dizziness, sleep disturbances, abdominal pain, constant nausea and the manifestation of symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder”.

As per reports, Putin is accompanied by a team of doctors and cancer specialist wherever he travels.

