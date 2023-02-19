Moscow: A video of Vladimir Putin’s constant feet movement has caused a stir online after months of speculation about the state of his health.

In video clips that surfaced on social media, Putin was seen sitting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, constantly moving his legs and feet.

Anton Geraschchenko tweeted the video and captioned it: “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?”

Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

The Independent reported that Putin was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9-degree Celsius weather in the nation’s capital.

A video also reportedly showed the Russian leader appearing to limp, sparked more rumours about his health, with various rumour suggesting that the Kremlin leader could have Parkinson’s or cancer.

“The tough guy” #Putin is the only one who shows weakness during today’s parade and sits under a blanket and holds his hands! #RussiaWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/nm2wI9BT0q — (@Top_dog_mindset) May 9, 2022

In another video surfaced on social media showing Putin slouching and tightly holding a table throughout a meeting with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. Newsweek even pointed out that

