Watch: Video of Vladimir Putin's constant leg movements sparks health speculation
Clips from a meeting between Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that surfaced on social media, the Russian leader was seen moving his legs and feet v, sparking reactions.
Moscow: A video of Vladimir Putin’s constant feet movement has caused a stir online after months of speculation about the state of his health.
In video clips that surfaced on social media, Putin was seen sitting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, constantly moving his legs and feet.
Anton Geraschchenko tweeted the video and captioned it: “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?”
Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.
Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023
The Independent reported that Putin was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9-degree Celsius weather in the nation’s capital.
A video also reportedly showed the Russian leader appearing to limp, sparked more rumours about his health, with various rumour suggesting that the Kremlin leader could have Parkinson’s or cancer.
“The tough guy” #Putin is the only one who shows weakness during today’s parade and sits under a blanket and holds his hands! #RussiaWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/nm2wI9BT0q
— (@Top_dog_mindset) May 9, 2022
In another video surfaced on social media showing Putin slouching and tightly holding a table throughout a meeting with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. Newsweek even pointed out that
In a separate meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin was seen clutching the table for support, Newsweek reported.
dictators can be brutal
they can be capricious
but they can’t be weak
serious problem for putin pic.twitter.com/OGFejK09i9
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 22, 2022
