Clips from a meeting between Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that surfaced on social media, the Russian leader was seen moving his legs and feet v, sparking reactions.

February 19, 2023
Moscow: A video of Vladimir Putin’s constant feet movement has caused a stir online after months of speculation about the state of his health.

In video clips that surfaced on social media, Putin was seen sitting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, constantly moving his legs and feet.

Anton Geraschchenko tweeted the video and captioned it: “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?”

The Independent reported that Putin was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9-degree Celsius weather in the nation’s capital.

A video also reportedly showed the Russian leader appearing to limp, sparked more rumours about his health, with various rumour suggesting that the Kremlin leader could have Parkinson’s or cancer.

In another video surfaced on social media showing  Putin slouching and tightly holding a table throughout a meeting with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. Newsweek even pointed out that

In a separate meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin was seen clutching the table for support, Newsweek reported.

