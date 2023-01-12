Moscow: Vladimir Putin “will not see his next birthday,” claimed opposition politician Ilya Ponomarev, adding that the Russian President “will be killed” by Kremlin insiders. Putin turns 71 on October 7.

‘Putin’s position started to wane’

Ponomarev, an exiled Russian opposition politician, told Newsweek: “Putin’s power resides in his position as an alpha male, as the person who is invincible. 2022 was the year when this position started to wane.”

“My forecast still remains that he will not see his next birthday,” he said.

Ponomarev further said that his “personal dream” is to see Putin in The Hague, but he does not think that the Russian President will make it.

“Those around him will not allow him to go to The Hague, because his testimony may actually be very harmful for them… [so] he will be killed,” he added.

As per Ponomarev, Putin’s announcement that he had annexed Ukrainian territories Russia cannot fully control, as well as setbacks including the failed move on Kyiv and withdrawals from Kherson and Kharkiv, could lead to his inner circle turning on him.

Ponomarev trying to oust Putin

Ponomarev himself has been trying to remove Putin by forming the First Congress of People’s Deputies of Russia with the hope of creating a constitution to guarantee a path towards democracy.

There are many hoping that Putin will relinquish his grip on power at the earliest to end the Ukraine war, few believe that the leader may possibly step down any time soon.

People fear that if Putin ever steps down, it will be due to his dwindling health which has been doing the rounds for years.

As per reports, Putin has earlier suffered from cancer, but in his recent public appearances, the Russian President seemed ill, often clutching at surfaces for support, sparking questions about his health condition.

Who is Ilya Ponomarev?

Ponomarev in an exiled Russian opposition leader and the only member of Russian parliament to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He was a member of Russia’s State Duma from 2007 to 2016, but now resides in Ukraine, where he holds citizenship and is leading a new movement that he hopes will change Russia into a modern democracy.

Ponomarev believes waning support and fear over a potential war crimes trial could mean Putin may be murdered this year by his inner circle.

Is Putin ill?

Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to have insider sources in the Kremlin, has recently informed that Putin’s doctors have noted a “significant deterioration in his health”.

It further claimed that the doctors of the Russian President have recommended him to rest and step away from appearances.

The channel alleged that adhering to medical recommendations, Putin in December cancelled several traditional events and visits.

Putin “gets tired quickly”, suffers “frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches” and is also susceptible to “clouding of consciousness”, it added.

The channel even claimed that the stresses of his failing war in Ukraine are also taking a toll on him.

Russia accused of ‘systemic’ war crimes in Ukraine

Based on the evidences collected by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the media and investigators, US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice Beth Van Schaack in November accused Russia of ‘systemic’ war crimes in Ukraine.

Targeted attacks on civilians, use of rape as a weapon of war, abduction of children and summary executions could all constitute war crimes.

Russia’s actions could be categorised as ‘crimes against humanity’ which could be tried in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

ICC has said that prosecutor Karim Khan has been on the ground in Ukraine collecting evidence to ensure proof the crimes have been committed.

