Putin underwent cancer treatment during Ukraine invasion which clouded his judgement, claims Danish intelligence agent

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin was undergoing hormone treatment for cancer when he invaded Ukraine which in turn might have clouded his judgment, an agent from the Danish Intelligence Service FE claimed.

The agent, named Joakim, also revealed that Putin is reportedly suffering from chronic pain which explains the reason why he has been seen tightly gripping tables and chairs for support throughout the war.

The agent, who leads Denmark’s intelligence service, added that 70-year-old’s cancer diagnosis is, however, not terminal but his treatment and prescribed medication might be giving him a ‘delusion of grandeur.’

“This is chronic pain that he has suffered from for quite some time now,” he told German media outlet Berlingske.

“That’s why he tends to sit and grab things tightly. It’s to ease the pain,” added Joakim.

The secret service also believes that the president was prescribed strong medication to nullify the pain, which he might be suffering due to a sporting injury or falling incident.

“It’s not something I can say for certain, but I think it did affect his decisions when he launched the war in Ukraine,” the Danish agent said.

Another sign which confirms the theory of his hormone treatment, the agent said, is his drooped face and hints that he is likely suffering from thyroid cancer.

Putin receiving Western treatment for cancer

Russian historian and political analyst named Valery Solovey has claimed that Putin has been receiving Western treatment for cancer.

Solovey claims that it is through Western medication that the spread of Putin’s cancer is kept in check.

“I can say that without this foreign treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation,” Solovey told New York Post.

“He uses the most advanced treatments, and target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with,” the historian added.

Despite getting world-class treatment from the West, Solovey says that things are not looking too optimistic for Putin.

He told Spanish news outlet Marca, “I would say that the treatment has been too successful. They have been treating him too well. However, the end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment, because no medication can be endlessly successful.”

Is Putin isolating himself?

Reports from other intelligence services attest to Putin’s ailing health and say that over time he has become more paranoid and unstable.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns said last year, “I had dealt with and watched President Putin for many years and what I’ve seen, especially over the last decade, is him in a way stewing in a very combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity [that] are all kind of wrapped together.”

Burns added that Putin has been narrowing his inner circle, making him more isolated and oblivious about the reality of the war.

A Wall Street Journal report claims that Putin has given up the internet in fear of Western surveillance and is fully dependent on reports from his personally appointed advisers.

