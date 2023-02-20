Putin was 'dead wrong', Joe Biden says on surprise visit to Ukraine

Kyiv: US President Joe Biden on Monday said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “plain wrong” in his plan for the offensive in Ukraine.

“He was counting on us not sticking together. He was counting on an inability to keep NATO united and he was counting on us not to be able to bring in other on the side of Ukraine,” Biden, who was on a surprise visit to Ukraine said.

“He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now,” Biden said.

“He has just been plain wrong. And one year later, the evidence is right here in this room, we stand here together,” the US President said at a news conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his visit to Kyiv, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Biden pledged increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and vowed Washington’s “unflagging commitment” in defending the war-torn nation’s territorial integrity.

Air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv as Biden met Ukrainian Zelenskyy on what is the US president’s first visit to the country since Russian troops invaded on 24 February last year.

“I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” Biden was quoted as saying in a White House statement.

Zelensky hailed the US President’s visit as a key sign of support.

“Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram in English.

The visit came as Beijing lashed out against US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

“It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

“We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information,” Wenbin told a regular briefing.

With inputs from agencies

