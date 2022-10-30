30 October: A look at historic events that took place on this day

On 30 October 1938, in New York, the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) broadcast a vivid depiction of a Martian army invading Earth, interrupted by news bulletins, without disclosing to viewers that it was a fictional radio drama by Orson Welles. “War of the Worlds” (adapted from a novel by HG Wells) sparked panic across the country. The country experienced mass hysteria as some listeners fled their homes under the false impression that a Martian invasion was actually happening.

Massive panic was brought on by several confused viewers who turned into the play broadcast too late and missed the introduction, which established the context for the show. Since the radio broadcast of the War of the Worlds, many news organisations and news reports have taken it as truth that the programme frightened many Americans and gave the impression that .

Rumble in the Jungle:

On the same day in 1974, Muhammad Ali defeated George Foreman to win back the heavyweight boxing title. The bout took place in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Ali termed it the “Rumble in the Jungle.” Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, and Foreman, from Houston, Texas, were both natives of the southern part of the United States, despite the fact that the battle took place in Africa. Foreman, who is younger than Ali and had never lost in his professional career, came into the fight as the favourite. However, Ali eventually won the fight by adopting the ‘rope-a-dope’ strategy to avoid ineffective punches and exhaust Foreman.

Both of them had earned gold medals while competing for the United States at the Olympics—Ali in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Rome Olympics, and Foreman in the same category at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Here are some other note-worthy events that took place on 30 October:

In 1905, the October Manifesto, which was proclaimed by Emperor Nicholas II, marked the end of unrestricted autocracy in Russia and the beginning of the constitutional monarchy.

In 1961, Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb ever exploded and the most potent explosion ever recorded by mankind was set off by the Soviets over the island of Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean.

In 2018, Whitey Bulger, a prominent figure in American criminal organisations from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s as the leader of the Boston-area Winter Hill Gang, was murdered in prison by other convicts.

