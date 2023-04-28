Heavyweight boxer Kaur Singh, who once took on the legendary Muhammad Ali in an exhibition, died at 74. As per media outlets, the veteran boxer reportedly breathed his last on Thursday (27 April) in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. He is said to have been undergoing treatment for quite some time after suffering from multiple health issues.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. Speaking about his prosperous career, Singh has achieved a lot of laurels in boxing and had racked up six gold medals in international competitions, including the Asian Games in 1982.

In the meantime, tributes have been pouring in for the late boxer. While former India coach GS Sandhu paid his tributes stating that “Singh was unmatched in terms of fitness, endurance and power. He dominated the bouts due to his fitness”, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also shared condolences.

General Manoj Pande #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Subedar Kaur Singh (Retd). The Nation will always be indebted to his invaluable contribution in the field of Sports. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xdIJHM7PXx — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 28, 2023

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema who paid his tributes at the cremation site also announced that a memorial will be built in the memory of the late boxer. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also took to Twitter and paid his tributes. “Olympian boxer Padma Shri Kaur Singh ji… who dominated India in the Asia Games and won the gold medal from the village of Khanal Khurd in Sangrur… Kaur Singh left us today… Prayers to God for the bereaved soul. Heartfelt condolences to the family in this difficult time,” he wrote.

About Kaur Singh

Hailing from Sangrur, Punjab, Kaur began by joining the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army in the early 1970s following which he made his debut at the senior national boxing championship.

While Singh won the Asian boxing championships in 1980, he later secured gold at the Asian Games in 1982. It was during this time on 27 January, 1980 when the boxer also took on Muhammad Ali in an exhibition match, to become the only Indian boxer to face the legend.

After competing in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Singh finally took retirement in the same year. Besides holding a successful boxing career, Kaur Singh won the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.