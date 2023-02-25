Various important events took place today, 25 February. The sixteenth amendment was brought to the Constitution of the United States on 25 February, 1913. On this day in 1917, English Novelist and critic Anthony Burgess was born. British musician George Harrison was born on 25 February, 1943. The communists seized control of the Czechoslovakia government on this day in 1948. On 25 February, 1956, the twentieth Congress of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party came to a close. American boxer Muhammad Ali became the world heavyweight champion on this day in 1964. Violeta Barrios de Chamorro achieved an upset victory over the incumbent president, Daniel Ortega, on 25 February, 1990. On this very day in 2001, Australian cricketer Don Bradman died at the age of 92.

Let’s have a look at the notable incidents that happened today:

1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment was brought to the U.S. Constitution

The sixteenth amendment was brought to the Constitution of United States on 25 February, 1913. This amendment allowed a federal income tax to come into effect. The amendment states, “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.”

1917 – English novelist and critic Anthony Burgess was born

On this day in 1917, English Novelist and critic Anthony Burgess was born. Burgess was trained in English literature and phonetics. From 1946-50, the novelist taught in the extramural department of Birmingham University. He also worked for the Ministry of Education from 1948-50. Burgess was served as an English master at Banbury Grammar School from 1950-54. He was also an education officer in Malaya and Borneo from 1954-59.

1943 – British musician George Harrison was born

British musician George Harrison was born on 25 February, 1943. Harrison was a lead guitarist of the Beatles, which was one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll. Later, he got singular success as a songwriter and performer.

1948 – The communists seized control of the Czechoslovakia government

With Soviet backing, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia assumed undisputed control over the Czechoslovakia government on this day in 1948. It was the beginning of four decades of the party’s rule in the nation.

1956 – The Twentieth Congress of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party came to a halt

On 25 February, 1956, the twentieth Congress of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party came to a close. This happened after the First Secretary Nikita S. Khrushchev gave a speech, denouncing the late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

1964 – American boxer Muhammad Ali became the world heavyweight champion

American boxer Muhammad Ali became the world heavyweight champion after he knocked out Sonny Liston in seven rounds on this day in 1964. Originally named Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr., Muhammad Ali successfully defended the title of world heavyweight champion 19 times.

1990 – Violeta Barrios de Chamorro achieved an upset victory over the incumbent president, Daniel Ortega

In Nicaragua on 25 February, 1990, Violeta Barrios de Chamorro of the U.S.-financed National Opposition Union got an upset victory over Daniel Ortega, incumbent president of the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

2001 – Australian cricketer Don Bradman passed away at the age of 92

Australian cricketer Don Bradman died at the age of 92 years on this day in 2001. Bradman is regarded to be among the greatest run scorers in the history of the game. He is often regarded as the greatest player of the 20th century. Bradman scored 6,996 runs for Australia in Test (international) matches. He had set a record with his average of 99.94 runs per contest.

