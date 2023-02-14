While the world is drenched in love today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, there are some other major happenings that mark the historic day – 14 February. On this day in 1946, the creators of the first high-speed digital computer demonstrated the functions of ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) during a public event in the United States.

On the same day in 2005, the popular video-sharing platform YouTube was registered by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim. On 14 February 2019, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in India’s history took place in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Following a suicide bombing, 40 CRPF officers were martyred.

14 February- Historical Events:

Valentine’s Day:

Every year on 14 February, the world celebrates Valentine’s Day as the day of love. On this special occasion, lovers express their affection for each other while exchanging greetings and gifts. Although there were multiple Christian martyrs by the name of Valentine, the holiday may have acquired its name from a priest who was executed by Claudius II Gothicus in about 270 CE. The priest is believed to have written a letter to his jailer’s daughter, with whom he had fallen in love and, by some accounts, healed from blindness. The final words of the precious letter read, “from your Valentine.”

ENIAC was publicly demonstrated; 1946:

The creators of ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) demonstrated the first general-purpose high-speed electronic digital computer to the general public on 14 February 1946. ENIAC fell short of the goal of a universal computer. It missed some features that would have made it a more versatile machine because it was intended specifically for computing data for artillery range tables.

By the time the device was finally completed, the battle it was intended to assist in winning had ended. ENIAC cost the United States $400,000 in total and its initial assignment was calculations for the creation of a hydrogen bomb. A model of the computer is presently on display at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC.

YouTube was registered; 2005:

YouTube, a popular digital platform for uploading audio-visual content, was registered on 14 February 2005 by three American men- Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim- who formerly worked for e-commerce giant Paypal. However, the video-sharing platform officially launched on 15 December 2005. Since then, YouTube has seen several modifications with a number of features being introduced over the years. Nowadays, it has become a regular site to visit for social media users. Data reveals that more than one billion unique users visit YouTube in a month.

Pulwama Attack; 2019:

On 14 February 2019, one of the deadliest terror attacks on the Indian security forces, referred to as Pulwama Attack, shook the country. The attack took place in the district of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. On that day at around 3 PM, a suicide bomber, later identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a bus carrying CRPF jawans. As a consequence of the tragic event, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. As a part of the counter-attack, in the early hours of 26 February, Indian Air Force’s fighter jets bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

