Your chance to play in an epic squad with India's biggest gamers at Tech2 Innovate!

What if we told you, you could play side-by-side with CarryMinati and Tanmay Bhatt? Read on to find out how.


FP StudioFeb 05, 2020 17:52:38 IST

Digital gaming has come a long way with improved graphics and devices that let you take the exhilarating experience anywhere you go. So, if you can't get enough of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile, Tech2 Innovate is your chance to get into live combat with some of the biggest names in mobile gaming today.

Join Carryminati, Tanmay Bhatt, Dynamo and Rawknee at GMR Aerocity Ground in Delhi and get ready for a battle royale. Listen up as they talk about their incredible gaming career trajectories, talk about what it takes to stay on top and some of their favourite tips, hacks and personal strategies. YAS!

Later, suit up and head into the action zone as each of these influencers take on three team members to be part of their squad. A total of 6 lucky participants per game will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to strike it big.

Step One - Register now!

Head to 1UP Gaming's YouTube channel and complete the challenge to win a spot on a squad. Selected winners will level up to the finals in a two-day long PUBG mobile competition on February 14-15. Game mode ON!

Winner's Circle

TBH playing with these gaming idols is already a savage deal. But if you're hungry for more, there are some massive prizes to be revealed too. All of them are up for grabs as well as the opportunity for ANYONE to join and win. Yes, anyone!

Game-set-shoot

Day 1: Rawknee and his squad will take on Dynamo and his band of sharpshooters.

Day 2: Here, CarryMinati and his troops prep for some serious battle against Tanmay and his squad.

Don't make it on to a squad but still want to get in on the game? Get your ticket and head to the gaming zone where you can parachute onto the island and join the fight anyway.

But that's not all. Presented in association with Corning® Gorilla® Glass, this digital culture youth festival will also celebrate innovative line ups of everything from gadgets, automobiles and music to food and life-changing keynotes from personalities you want to know more about.

Go get 'em!

Prepare to get in on all the action at Tech2 Innovate. Click here to book your tickets now. Good hunting!

Presented in association with Corning® Gorilla® Glass, this digital culture youth festival will also celebrate innovative line ups of everything from gadgets, automobiles and music to food and life-changing keynotes from personalities you want to know more about.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


