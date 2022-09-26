All of us have been desperately waiting to discover the celebrity guests who will grace the upcoming episode of the sensational Koffee With Karan Season 7. Show host Karan Johar might have disclosed the harsh reality that we are approaching the ending of the much-loved celebrity talk show. Feeling heartbroken? Well, you aren’t alone in this. This is after the filmmaker took to his official Instagram account to reveal that the upcoming episode of the Koffee With Karan will be devoted to the Koffee awards. Yes, you read that right. And ripping the Koffee couch apart will be four eminent guests, who for the first time left KJo speechless in all literal sense. Wondering who? Brace yourself as this Thursday you will be left in splits by none other than YouTuber turned actress Kusha Kapila, comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM.

At a loss for words for the first time, KJo, was seen being bombarded with some sizzling questions to such an extent that he can be heard saying that he is literally sweating. The teaser of the upcoming episode shows the filmmaker addressing the criticism of him taking up Alia Bhatt’s name in every episode. The video shows Karan asking the guests if he really does talk about the actress too much. Danish was quick enough in giving him a befitting reply. And while revealing the cold hard truth, Danish hilariously said that he takes up Alia’s name on the show just as much as the actress called “Shiva” in her latest release Brahmastra, leaving Karan in splits. While we all are familiar with Karan’s inquisitive nature, it appears that he has finally found someone who can rival him.

It appears that karma hit KJo hard, as almost in every episode, he had quizzed the celebs about their dating life. However, in the upcoming episode the guests wanted him to reveal the identity of his ex. When Varun Dhawan graced the show this season, Karan spilled the beans about how he is no longer in a relationship. While the filmmaker didn’t reveal the identity of the person he was with, Varun said that they had his blessing. So when Niharika and others were curious to know who the person was, and started joining all the dots, Karan revealed that Varun found out “by default”. It was then Tanmay questioned if the filmmaker was dating Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan, but Karan refuted the claims.

The teaser concludes with Karan playing the Koffee Bingo, and confessing that he is scared of his mother. While the celebrity chat show comes to a close this week, the good news for fans is that earlier this month, at the global Disney fan event it was announced that KJo will be back with the eighth season of Koffee With Karan.

