Koffee With Karan Season 7 ended with a bang. Host Karan Johar had the tables turned on him as he faced down questions from Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director seemed speechless for the first time ever as he tried his best to face the volley of questions at him. One of the statements that Karan Johar responded to was the fact that he had never invited Taapsee Pannu to his chat show. A few weeks earlier, Taapsee had said that she wasn’t called to KWK because her “sex life is not interesting enough”.

In the finale, Kusha Kapila asked KJo why Taapsee hasn’t appeared on the show and if there was any vetting process through which the guests were selected. Karan responded, “It’s 12 episodes, and you have to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee, I will request and ask her to come on the show when we can work out an exciting combination, and if she declines, I’ll be sad.”

In August, Taapsee was promoting her film Dobaaraa on an Instagram Live session when she expressed her surprise at the popularity of Koffee With Karan and how it was a source of validation. “It is just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar,” she stated. The Pink actor also added about why she has never been asked on the Koffee couch. “I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that’s not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show,” Taapsee said.

Apart from why he hasn’t invited Taapsee Pannu, Karan also opened up on his friendship with Ranveer Singh, his anxiety issues and more. The Koffee With Karan Season 7 finale was a delight for all its fans. The revelations and hilarious comments that made up the episode will have to tide fans over till the eighth season of the show starts airing. The news about the chat show’s renewal was made at D23 Expo, a global Disney fan event.

