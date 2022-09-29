After a gripping season of brewing conversations around relationships, marriages, and of course nepotism, Koffee with Karan Season 7 has come to an end. For its finale episode, show host Karan Johar welcomed actress Kusha Kapila, comedian Tanmay Bhat and social media sensations Danish Sait and Niharika NM. Ending with the awards show, the celebrity chat show witnessed its jury members discussing several issues for which the show has been criticised, which included KJo taking Alia Bhatt’s name in every episode and partiality to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. Niharika questioned Karan that while he called Janhvi “hot”, he grilled Sara about growing up in a broken home without her father. Responding to the same, Karan denied it completely.

Niharika said that while he was praising the Good Luck Jerry actress, he asked Sara about her growing-up days in the absence of her father Saif Ali Khan. Listening to this, Danish laughed and said, “As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong.” On the other hand, Kusha said, “And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project.” Listening to all this, the Brahmastra producer denied it all completely and revealed that because Sara and Janhvi’s episode was the first one to be shot, they faced some technical glitch behind the scene. KJo explained that in the episode audience vote declared Janhvi the winner of the rapid-fire round, witnessing which he was surprised because in reality Sara did exceptionally better than Janhvi. But as per the audience’s decision, he handed over the hamper to Janhvi, after which she was on cloud nine.

But it was after that he came to know that “there was a technical error,” and basically the result was the opposite. Karan said, “Janhvi was so happy, and five minutes later we had to say it was a mistake. I felt so guilty that I started calling her hot, and that entire part was cut, and it came across that I was just being partial.” Karan concluded by saying that the technical error was edited out of the final episode because of which it appeared that he was biased towards Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. The seventh season of the Koffee With Karan featured celebrity pairings like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram