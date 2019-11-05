tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will be launching its 108 MP Penta camera smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro — today in China. The smartphone is expected to be globally rebranded as Mi Note 10 and will debut in Spain tomorrow. Along with the smartphone, the company will also launch its first smartwatch which is expected to be called Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 series. The launch event is being held in China today.

Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 series launch event: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will begin at 11:30 AM IST today and you can catch the live stream on the company's Weibo Page and company China website. Since the launch event is in China, the live stream will be in Mandarin.

Mi CC9 Pro expected specifications

As per Xiaomi's own teasers, the flagship smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch in the front. The smartphone has also been teased to feature the world's first ultra-thin optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The highlight of the smartphone will be its Penta rear camera setup. This setup is likely to include a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. One camera supports 5x optical zoom. The quad-LED flash at the back will involve two sets of LEDs placed one above the other.

The company has also confirmed that Mi CC9 Pro will be packed with a massive 5,260 mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging technology. Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB or 8 GB RAM variants. In terms of storage, the smartphone is likely to come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

The smartphone will be available in green, white and black colour options.

Mi Watch expected specifications

The design of this upcoming Mi Watch resembles Apple watch. The shape of the dial and the placement of the crown button on the right side has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch.

The Mi smartwatch is expected to come in two colour variants — black and white.

The smartwatch is likely to come with Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC support as well as a linear motor and a speaker.

The watch is likely to allow eSIM support that might help users make calls. In terms of processor, it is expected to come with a Qualcomm chipset. As per XDA Developers, this processor might be Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.

Mi TV 5 series expected specifications

The Mi TV 5 might be coming with a bezel that is just 1.8 mm thick, as compared to the 3.4 mm seen on the Mi TV 4. The Mi TV 5 is also expected to come with an integrated bending frame, backplate without screws. Apart from this, we know that the Mi TV 5 is expected to come with a 12 nm T972 chipset which can support up to 8K video recording. Alongside this CPU, you are expected to get 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. It will most likely be sporting a 4K QLED panel, made by Samsung.

