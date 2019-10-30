Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro teaser video confirms 108 MP rear camera, reveals design

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC and pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 13:41:02 IST

Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro (which is believed to be globally launched as Mi Note 10) with Penta rear camera has been in news for a while now. The company has also made sure that they keep drip-feeding the specifications of the smartphone to keep the fans interested. And recently, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be hosting an event on 5 November in China, where it will unveil the new 108 MP Penta camera smartphone and its first smartwatch.

Now, the company has teased a new video on Weibo, which shows off the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone. The teased video revealed the smartphone's camera design, its zoom capability, and a few more specifications. The video also reveals that the device will be available in a green, white and black colour options and will sport a waterdrop notch display.

As per the previous teasers, Mi CC9 Pro is expected to feature a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. One camera supports 5x optical zoom, as the teaser shows '5x optical' etched near the camera module. The quad-LED flash appears to involve two sets of LEDs placed one above the other.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro teaser video confirms 108 MP rear camera, reveals design

Mi CC9 Pro is expected to feature a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. Image: Weibo

Another recent teaser by the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a curved display and thin bezel. It will also feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Image: Weibo

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. Image: Weibo

It was also revealed earlier that Mi CC9 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, and might offer 6 GB or 8 GB RAM variants. In terms of internal storage, it might come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The display of the handset is expected to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel.

It is also being speculated that the smartphone might come with the latest Android 10 support and wireless charging. Mi CC9 Pro might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery.

