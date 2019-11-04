Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 expected to come with 1.8 mm thin bezels; to launch on 5 Nov

The Mi TV 5 is also expected to come with an integrated bending frame, backplate without screws


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 12:27:43 IST

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smart TV, the Mi TV 5 series, for the Chinese market tomorrow, 5 November, at an event in China.

As is the case with most Xiaomi launches, the details of the Mi TV 5 are already leaking in a drip-feed manner over the internet. Most of these leaks are courtesy Xiaomi itself. According to the latest report from GizmoChina, the Mi TV 5 will be coming with a bezel that is just 1.8 mm thick, as compared to the 3.4 mm seen on the Mi TV 4. This is a seriously thin bezel for a smart TV. In addition to that, Xiaomi claims that the TV will have a body thickness of just 5.9 mm.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 expected to come with 1.8 mm thin bezels; to launch on 5 Nov

Mi TV 5 could come with bezels as thin as 1.8 mm. Image: GizmoChina

The Mi TV 5 is also expected to come with an integrated bending frame, backplate without screws. Apart from this, we know that the Mi TV 5 is expected to come with a 12 nm T972 chipset which can support up to 8K video recording. Alongside this CPU, you are expected to get 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. It will most likely be sporting a 4K QLED panel, made by Samsung. Mi TV 4 series comes with LED panels made by either Samsung or LG. So it's safe to assume that the Mi TV 5 series will be competing with the quantum dot LED panel sporting OnePlus TV.

There is no mention of when the Mi TV 5 series will make it to India. But going by the response that the Mi TV 4 lineup has received in India, it would be safe to assume that the Mi TV 5 series could also be coming to India.

Mi TV 5 series. Image: Xiaomi

Mi TV 5 series. Image: Xiaomi

Details regarding the price point of the Mi TV 5 series or the variants in which Mi TV 5 may be launching are not yet known.

In addition to the Mi TV, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the CC9 Pro, which is expected to come with the 108 MP rear cameratomorrow as well.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Mi CC9 PRo

Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 to go on sale on 5 Nov in China

Oct 29, 2019
Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 to go on sale on 5 Nov in China
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro teaser video confirms 108 MP rear camera, reveals design

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro teaser video confirms 108 MP rear camera, reveals design

Oct 30, 2019
Xiaomi reveals some key specs of its upcoming Mi TV 5 ahead of official launch on 5 November

Xiaomi

Xiaomi reveals some key specs of its upcoming Mi TV 5 ahead of official launch on 5 November

Oct 31, 2019
Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

Xiaomi

Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

Oct 28, 2019
Mi Note 10 to launch on 14 November in Poland, expected to be rebranded Mi CC9 Pro

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 to launch on 14 November in Poland, expected to be rebranded Mi CC9 Pro

Oct 31, 2019
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual under-display selfie cameras

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual under-display selfie cameras

Oct 22, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019