Xiaomi teases its first smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch

The upcoming Xiaomi smartwatch is expected to come with WiFi, GPS, and NFC support.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 10:18:24 IST

It was reported earlier that Xiaomi might host an event on 5 November in China and is likely to unveil its 108 MP camera smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Watch. Now, the company has officially released some images of its new smartwatch confirming that it will soon be released.

Per the teased image, the Mi smartwatch will look a lot like the Apple Watch. The design — the shape of the dial and the placement of the crown button on the right side — has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch.

The Mi smartwatch is expected to come in two colour variants — black and white.

Xiaomi teases its first smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch

The Xioami smartwatch is expected to come in two colour variants. Image: Weibo

The post on Weibo also reveals that the smartwatch will come with Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC support as well as a linear motor and a speaker.

The watch is likely to allow eSIM support that might help users make calls. In terms of processor, it is expected to come with a Qualcomm chipset. As per XDA Developers, this processor might be Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.

In a report by 9To5 Google, it was also revealed that this Xiaomi smartwatch might also come with Watch OS. The speculation is based on a Wear OS app update that they have spotted under the moniker "Xiaomi Mi Watch".

