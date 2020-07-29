Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for Google Assistant to launch in India on 5 August

Mi TV Stick is expected to come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2020 17:34:23 IST

Xiaomi has announced it on Twitter that it will launch its Mi TV Stick in India on 5 August.

This year, Xiaomi also launched Mi Box 4K in India at a price of Rs 3,499.

The Mi Stick has already made its debut in Europe at a price of €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). It is expected that the India version will also come with the same specifications.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. Image: WinFuture

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick expected specifications

As per the European variant, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.o version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

As per a previous report, the Mi TV Stick will come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option.

To recall, Redmi will launch Redmi 9 on 4 August in India and it might go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts on 6 August. In addition to this, the company has launched Redmi Note 9 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

