tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has announced it on Twitter that it will launch its Mi TV Stick in India on 5 August.

This year, Xiaomi also launched Mi Box 4K in India at a price of Rs 3,499.

The Mi Stick has already made its debut in Europe at a price of €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). It is expected that the India version will also come with the same specifications.

LAUNCHING SOON - The fire your TV has been missing.🔥 All you gotta do is 'plug it, make it smart' to experience entertainment like never before. Get the hint? RT with #PlugItMakeItSmart and tell us your guess. Know more - https://t.co/nL188woXb1 pic.twitter.com/ZOf5C70ZFg — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 29, 2020

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick expected specifications

As per the European variant, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.o version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

As per a previous report, the Mi TV Stick will come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option.

To recall, Redmi will launch Redmi 9 on 4 August in India and it might go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts on 6 August. In addition to this, the company has launched Redmi Note 9 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 11,999.