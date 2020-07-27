Monday, July 27, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 4 August, may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day

The Redmi 9 is believed to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to kick off on 6 August.


FP TrendingJul 27, 2020 17:03:55 IST

One month after its release in China, Xiaomi teased the launch of Redmi 9 in India next month. A tweet by the official Twitter handle of Redmi India posted a picture earlier today that hints at the launch of Redmi 9 on 4 August 2020 at 12 noon.

Redmi 8.

"An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020!" read the post. The tweet comes with a picture that has 'Prime' written on it. In the reflection of the word, 'Nine' can be seen.

Going by the 'Prime' in the teased image, the Redmi 9 is believed to be available for purchase for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to kick off on 6 August.

Additionally, at the end of the tweet shared by Redmi India, a link has been added to a Mi webpage. Although the device's name has not been specified, with the smartphone, Redmi promises 'prime time entertainment', 'prime time gaming', 'prime time camera', and 'prime time battery' as the many specs of the new device.

Xiaomi is also offering users the option to pre-register for the smartphone ahead of its launch. Do note, the registration is not the same as pre-booking a device.

Redmi 9 specifications

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9 is expected to be identical to its Chinese variant. In China, the smartphone was launched as Redmi 9s, and featured a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and a 8 MP camera at the front.

Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the Redmi 9 can also be expected to come in two variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. As an upgraded 6 GB RAM option has been leaked recently, India launch might see a third variant.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

