tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is reportedly prepping up to launch a Mi TV Stick in the coming days. The company has recently unveiled Mi Box 4K in India at a price of Rs 3,499.

As per a report by WinFuture, at an online product briefing for Redmi Note 9 series in Germany, Xiaomi revealed that it will soon launch Mi TV Stick. The product also surfaced online on GearBest listing which revealed a few details about this rumoured product.

As per the website, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick might run on Android, expected to be Android TV 9 Pie, and support Google Assistant, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The listing does not disclose the pricing of Mi TV stick but reveals that it will come in black colour option.

As per the report, it is expected to come with 2 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM. The Mi TV might sell at a starting price of €80 (approx Rs 6,670) and is likely to include a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

To recall, Xiaomi launched two IoT products – Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K along with 108 MP smartphone Mi 10 5G in India earlier this month.