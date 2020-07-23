Thursday, July 23, 2020Back to
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Amazon will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards during the upcoming sale.


tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2020 17:41:18 IST

Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale from 6 August to 7 August. As per the Amazon sale preview, it will offer a discount of 10 percent to HDFC Debit and Credit cardholders to all buyers during the sale.

During the two-day sale, Amazon will be offering discounts and offers on several products including smartphones. Going by Amazon's dedicated microsite for the sale, buyers will get discounts on smartphones like Galaxy M31 (Review), iPhone 11 (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), OnePlus 7T (Review), OnePlus 7T Pro (Review), Mi 10 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), Galaxy S10, Oppo F15 (Review), Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X.

OnePlus 8 Pro

In the budget price segment, the site reveals that Redmi 8A Dual, Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020 and Galaxy M11 will be available at a lower price.

In addition to this, Amazon has also revealed that a few new smartphones will be available for purchase during this sale. These new smartphones include OnePlus Nord that will go on sale on 6 August at 12 pm. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999 but the base variant will not go on sale this time. The other two 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M31s will debut on 30 July in India and will be available for purchase during the sale. Same is the case is with Honor 9A will launch on 31 July and will go on sale during Prime Day sale. Amazon has also confirmed that Redmi Note 9 that debuted recently in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999 will be available in a new Scarlett Red colour variant.

