Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 10:46:36 IST

Xiaomi will launch the Mi TV Horizon today in India at 12 pm on Amazon. The Amazon teaser revealed that the smart TV will come with for 5000+ apps and a quick wake feature. Multiple tweets have also revealed that the smart TV will come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon teaser.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube or Facebook page to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition expected specifications

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.

As per the company tweets, the remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi TV

Xiaomi to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on 7 September for 'immersive' TV viewing

Aug 26, 2020
Xiaomi to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on 7 September for 'immersive' TV viewing

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020