Mi TV Horizon Edition Launch Event highlights: Launched in 32-inch and 43-inch variants at Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,999 respectively

tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 12:26:24 IST

The remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    And..that's a wrap!

    Thanks for tuning in folks! 

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon TV availability

    The 32-inch variant  will go on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and MI.com

    The 43-inch variant will be available for purchase on Amazon on 15 September.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition pricing

    32-inch: Rs 13,499

    43-inch: Rs 22,999

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition RAM

    It comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage,

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon audio

    It comes with 20W speakers that support DTS technology

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Patchwall experience 

    It comes with One-Click Play feature that allows users to watch live cricket matches in just one click. 

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition OS

    It will come give a patchwall experience that offers 7+ live news channels, unique kids mode and more. 

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon display

    Both the variants come with HD resolution and 178 degrees.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    MI TV Horizon Edition 

    It comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    The event is now live!

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition launch livestream link:

    You can catch the live updates here

  • 11:57 (IST)

    This is how the Mi TV Horizon Edition remote looks

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition remote
    The company has confirmed that its remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.

  • 11:49 (IST)

    More expected specs...
    The Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition expected specifications
    According to a report, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Mi TV Horizon Edition

    This is Xiaomi's first smart TV under the Horizon Edition lineup. 

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition!

    The event will begin at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the first smart TV, Mi TV Horizon Edition, under the Horizon Edition lineup today. Prior to this, Xiaomi had launched Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition under this series. It sells at a starting price of Rs 54,999.

Mi TV Horizon Edition Launch Event highlights: Launched in 32-inch and 43-inch variants at Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,999 respectively

Xiaomi will launch Mi TV Horizon Edition today in India.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition expected specifications

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.

As per the company tweets, the remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.



