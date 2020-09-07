tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 12:31:58 IST
Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in India today. The new edition of the smart TV comes in a 32-inch and a 43-inch variant.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition: Pricing and availability
The Mi 4A TV Horizon Edition with 32-inch display is priced at Rs 13,499 and will be available for purchase starting 11 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and mi.com.
The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 22,999. The variant will go on sale on 15 September at 6 pm on Amazon India and mi.com.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition: Specifications and features
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in two display size variants: 32-inch and 43-inch. While the 32-inch variant features an HD resolution display, the 43-inch model sports an FHD resolution display.
The smart TVs come with Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software.
Powering the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is 64-bit octa-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.
In addition to this, the Mi TV Horizon Edition includes three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
It also comes with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.
The Mi TV Horizon Edition remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.
