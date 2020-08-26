FP Trending

Xiaomi will be launching Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on 7 September. The announcement was made by Mi India on its official Twitter page.

"What have we got in store for you next? Immersive. Work Of Art. #HorizonEdition coming on 07.09.2020," the post read.

The upcoming smart TV will come with the 'Horizon Edition' moniker. There is also a teaser page dedicated for the Mi TV Horizon Edition, but it does not reveal any specifications about the television.

The page indicates the launch date and promises that the new TV will offer 'a sumptuous feeling' with ‘quintessential display tech'.

The page also confirms that the gadget will provide 'PatchWall Experience' and will run more than 5,000 apps. This means that the TV will run on the Android operating system.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the marketing jargons used on the teaser page indicates that the television could come with a QLED panel instead of LED-backlit LCD panel.

The upcoming television will be the third product from Xiaomi to carry the "Horizon Edition" tag in India after Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Horizon Display on Redmi K20/ K20 Pro.

In May, Xiaomi announced that it will roll out PatchWall 3.0 for its first Mi TV in India – the Mi TV 4 of 55 inches.

The television line by Xiaomi runs on Google’s Android TV platform but uses its customer user interface, known as the PatchWall. It is available for all Mi TV models, irrespective of it running on Android TV platform or not.