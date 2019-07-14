Sunday, July 14, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi A3 leaked images reveal 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC, more

According to the recent leaks, Mi A3 will have a 6.08 inch AMOLED display with a notch sitting at the top.

tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2019 16:27:49 IST

Ahead of the launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, leaks about the Xiaomi Mi A3 are now on the rise. Mi A3 is expected to be a part of Xiaomi's CC9 series that is already launched in China. Mi A3 is expected to be a global version of Mi CC9e.

According to the recent retail box images leaked by GSMArena, Mi A3 is expected to come in three colour variants that include black, white and blue. It will sport a notched display with a triple rear camera setup at the top left corner on the rear. It also has a moniker of Android One at the back.

Xiaomi Mi A3 leaked images reveal 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC, more

Mi A3 leaked photo. Image: GSMArena.

In terms of other specs, Mi A3 will have a 6.08 inch AMOLED display and a 4,030 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The images reveal that there is a 48 MP camera at the back and 32 MP camera on the front for selfies. It is also expected to come with an in display fingerprint sensor.

Image: GSMArena.

Image: GSMArena.

As per the previous leaks by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC whereas the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite will come with a Snapdragon 675. These phones have been codenamed ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’ respectively. Since the Mi CC9 uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC and the Mi CC9e uses a Snapdragon 665 SoC, the Mi A series duo are going to be more powerful.

There haven’t been any official announcements or teasers yet. However, Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung sent out a tweet asking what they were looking forward to in the next generation of the Mi A series.

