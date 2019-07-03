tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has announced a new series of smartphones in association with Meitu in China called the CC9-series. Under the moniker, the company has announced three phones which are the CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu Edition. The CC9e starts from a price of CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,000), the CC9 starts at a price CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000) and the CC9 Meitu edition is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,000).

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and CC9e specs

Both the CC9-series smartphones and the special Meitu edition are camera-centric devices from Xiaomi. The CC9 and CC9e have a 6.39-inch and 6-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on both the devices which houses a 32 MP snapper. Both devices come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and have the same battery capacity of 4030 mAh as well.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 710 for the CC9 and CC9e has the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The CC9e has RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB while the CC9 has two variants which are 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

In terms of optics, both the devices have a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. Software-wise the phones run on Android 9.0 Pie and is overlayed with Xiaomi's proprietary MIUI 10 skin.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

While the CC9 Meitu Edition is identical to the regular CC9 in terms of specs, there have been some tweaks to the camera and also the device comes in special pearl white colorway. The device is targeted at vloggers with AI low light portrait mode, movie portrait and full body beauty filters. All other internals for the phone remains the same.