Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Redmi K20 series is launching in India on 17 July. It was officially confirmed on the Redmi India Twitter account. The company is also hosting its five-year anniversary celebrations on the same day at the Mi Pop 2019 fan event.

Already launched in China and with more than a million units sold in the country, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 were aggressively promoted in India as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Looking at the advertising and promotions, it seems like the K-series smartphones are going to take on OnePlus.

Xiaomi is also hosting the Mi Pop 2019 event for its fans to celebrate its fifth anniversary. With only limited seats available, registration seems to have closed for now. Based on how much a fan has contributed to the community, the Mi Community team will pick the fans who get to attend the event. The selected ones will have to pay Rs 500 for the tickets that cover only the entry in the event.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

