tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has just launched the latest version of it power bank in China, named the Mi Power Bank 3 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 will be available via mi.com from 11 January. The power bank comes with a new tone of black and a price tag of CNY 199 (Rs 2,015). The power bank is also expected to launch in India in the upcoming weeks.

The USP of this new power bank is that it sports two-way 45W fast charging through the USB Type-C port. The two normal USB Type-A ports on the power bank provide a maximum out of 18W at 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A or 12V/1.5A. Other features of the Mi Power bank 3 Pro include low power support for smart wearables and 9 layers of circuit chip protection.

The company claims that with the new Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition users can also charge various notebooks the Apple MacBook Pro. Just like the Mi Power Bank 2i, the power bank supports pass-through charging, so it can charge other devices while being charged. Xiaomi adds that the 11 hour charging time with a regular 10W charger for the power bank goes down to just 4.5 hours with a super-fast 45W charger.

Given the popularity of Xiaomi's current crop of power banks which are made in India, the new power bank will be eagerly awaited by fans of the brand in the country.

