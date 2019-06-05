Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
Xiaomi launches World Cup Edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999

World Cup Edition Mi power bank is now available in blue colour on the official website.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 13:09:15 IST

Xiaomi has launched back to back devices in the past few days like Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and it looks like smartphones is not the only segment that they are paying attention to. In the spirit of celebrating the ongoing Cricket World Cup season, the Chinese tech company has now come up with the World Cup Edition power bank.

The newly launched 10,000 mAh Mi power bank resembles a lot with 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, except its colour. Instead of following the trend of black, white and blue, which the brand generally prefers, this World Cup Edition Mi power bank is also available in blue colour at a price of Rs 999 on the official website.

The World Cup Edition power bank is equipped with a dual USB output and allows a two-way quick charge. As per the company's claims, the power bank comes with high-density, lithium polymer batteries along with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors. The power bank is only 240g in weight and only 14.22 mm thin, making it a good portable device. The device can be charged using any AC charger via the micro-USB port provided.

