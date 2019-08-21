tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will be announcing the highly-awaited Mi A3 smartphone in India today. Although some of the specs and details about the device leaked out yesterday, the company has officially confirmed the colour variants of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet showing the three colour variants of the Mi A3. It includes Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey. The names of the colour variants are the same as the names that leaked out on Tuesday.

Geared up for #MiA3 launch 💪 Launching in 3 stunning new colours:

💙 Not Just Blue

💟 More Than White

🖤 Kind of Grey Let me admit, I love 'More Than White' the most. 😍 Which one do you like? RT for Blue 🔄, Hit ❤️ for White, & comment with #48MPAndroidOne for Grey.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/mjyv0g2iXD — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 21, 2019

Apart from the colour variants, the leak also mentioned a price of Rs 14,498 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration and Rs 17,798 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Since the Mi A3 is a rebranded version of the already launched Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone, the hardware specifications will mostly be the same. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP camera sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. In terms of software, the phones run on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie that has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones. In the rear camera department, the device has a 48 MP primary camera lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.