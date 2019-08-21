Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi confirms colour variants of the Mi A3 before its official launch

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is set to launch in three colour variants with a triple-camera system in India today


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 10:34:22 IST

Xiaomi will be announcing the highly-awaited Mi A3 smartphone in India today. Although some of the specs and details about the device leaked out yesterday, the company has officially confirmed the colour variants of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi confirms colour variants of the Mi A3 before its official launch

The Xiaomi Mi A3. Image: mi.com.

Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet showing the three colour variants of the Mi A3. It includes Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey. The names of the colour variants are the same as the names that leaked out on Tuesday.

Apart from the colour variants, the leak also mentioned a price of Rs 14,498 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration and Rs 17,798 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Since the Mi A3 is a rebranded version of the already launched Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone, the hardware specifications will mostly be the same. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP camera sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. In terms of software, the phones run on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie that has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones. In the rear camera department, the device has a 48 MP primary camera lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC could be launching in India on 23 August

Aug 10, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC could be launching in India on 23 August
Xiaomi's Mi A3 is coming to India, Manu Jain makes it official ahead of launch

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi A3 is coming to India, Manu Jain makes it official ahead of launch

Aug 12, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch today in India at 12.00 pm: Here is how to watch the event live

Xiaomi mi a3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch today in India at 12.00 pm: Here is how to watch the event live

Aug 21, 2019
Xiaomi confirms Android One-powered Mi A3 India launch on 21 August

Mi A3

Xiaomi confirms Android One-powered Mi A3 India launch on 21 August

Aug 13, 2019
Xiaomi introduces two-factor authentication for Mi accounts in MIUI 10

Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduces two-factor authentication for Mi accounts in MIUI 10

Aug 16, 2019
Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, more

Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019

Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, more

Aug 11, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019