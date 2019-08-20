tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to announce its next Android One-powered smartphone Mi A3 in India on 21 August but it would appear that the pricing of the device has been leaked via a listing on Amazon.

As per a report by Gizmochina, the Amazon India Lightning Deals listings appeared earlier than expected on the website and it revealed that the Mi A3 with the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage would be priced at Rs 14,498 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant was priced at Rs 17,798. The colour variants of the device had also been revealed as Not Just Blue, More Than White and Kind of Grey.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 had been officially announced in Spain and other European markets back in July for a starting price of €249 which is approximately Rs 20,000. The Mi A3 happens to be the rebranded version of the Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone launched in June.

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4030 mAh like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

