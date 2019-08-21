Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Xiaomi is set to finally launch the third edition of its highly-popular Mi A-series of smartphones. The Mi A3 will be sporting a triple-camera setup on the rear and it comes in three colour variants including Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey. While these details have been officially confirmed by Xiaomi, we know that the Mi A3 is simply a rebranded version of the already launched Mi CC9e smartphone.

The hardware specifications of the device could be similar to the Mi CC9e that gives us an idea what the Mi A3 will pack inside. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP camera sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. In the rear camera department, the device has a 48 MP primary camera lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. In terms of software, the phones run on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie that has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

According to a recent leak, the device could have a price of Rs 14,498 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration and Rs 17,798 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.