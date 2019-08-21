Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch India LIVE Highlights: Mi A3 with triple-camera setup launched; starting at Rs 12,999

tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 12:48:40 IST

Xiaomi Mi A3 with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage has a price of Rs 15,999.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    That's all folks!

    So that was it for the Mi A3. Stay tuned for our full review coming out soon.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Sales start on 23 August

    The Mi A3 will go on sale at 12 noon on 23 August. Xiaomi says it will try to avoid flash sales but we aren't sure yet.

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Prices are out!

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: 12,999
    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 15,999

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The Mi A3 has a 4,030 mAh battery

  • 12:32 (IST)

    The headphone jack is back on the Mi A3!

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Fast charging on the Mi A3

    It supports 18 W fast charging and claims 23 hours of video playback.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

    It comes with UFS 2.1 storage.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Android One on the Mi A3

    Just like the previous iterations, the Mi A3 is going to continue using Android One that comes pre-installed with Google Assistant, Google Photos (unlimited storage), and Digital Wellbeing. It's protected by Google Play Protect and it will soon be bringing Android Q updates to the device.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    32 MP camera sensor on the front

    The Mi A3 comes with a 32 MP camera sensor for selfies that can also click pictures in the portrait mode.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Triple-camera system on the Mi A3

    The triple-camera system on the rear has a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a FOV of 118 degrees, and a 2 MP depth sensor for portraits.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Mi A3 display

    It has a 6.08-inch display with a tear-drop notch with a Super AMOLED panel. There's also an in-display fingerprint reader.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Three colour variants of the Mi A3

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Gorilla Glass protection

    Xiaomi says that the Mi A3 is the world's first smartphone protected with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It's present on the front, rear, and camera modules.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    More than 10 million units sold of the Mi A-series

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Raghu Reddy on stage

    Xiaomi India Head of Categories Raghu Reddy is on stage to unveil the Android One-powered Mi A3.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    India's No. 1 smartphone brand

    Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain is on stage. He says the company has been the top smartphone brand for the eighth consecutive quarter in India.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Mi A3 colour variants confirmed

    Few hours before its official launch, Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain announced on Twitter the three colour variants of the Mi A3 including Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey.

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Leaked prices and colour variants

    Before its launch, few details of the device leaked out such as its starting of Rs 14,498 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Rebranded Mi CC9e

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 is simply a rebranded Mi CC9e that was initially launched in Spain and other European markets in July.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Xiaomi Mi A3 launch event

    The next edition of Xiaomi's Mi A-series of smartphones is launching in India today. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

Xiaomi is set to finally launch the third edition of its highly-popular Mi A-series of smartphones. The Mi A3 will be sporting a triple-camera setup on the rear and it comes in three colour variants including Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey. While these details have been officially confirmed by Xiaomi, we know that the Mi A3 is simply a rebranded version of the already launched Mi CC9e smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A3 with a triple-camera setup. Image: Xiaomi/YouTube.

The hardware specifications of the device could be similar to the Mi CC9e that gives us an idea what the Mi A3 will pack inside. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP camera sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. In the rear camera department, the device has a 48 MP primary camera lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. In terms of software, the phones run on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie that has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

According to a recent leak, the device could have a price of Rs 14,498 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration and Rs 17,798 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.



