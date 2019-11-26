tech2 News Staff

Self-destructing messaging is a feature that has been seen on Snapchat since day one. It is this kind of ephemeral messaging that made is quite popular amongst teens. Now it looks like more mainstream messaging apps also want to have that feature.

There were speculations that WhatsApp is also working on a self-destructing messaging feature where you can just set a time and after that particular time, the message will automatically delete itself. This was reported to be applicable to just group chats and the time limit varied from 5 seconds to one hour. This feature was reportedly called "Disappearing messages".

As per a new report by WABetainfo, in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.282 update, you do get access to a new feature called "Delete messages".

According to the report, it is the same feature, just under a different moniker, in simple words, "delete messages" will do almost the same thing as "disappearing messages".

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone)

The report suggests that this feature is still under development and it will only be applicable for WhatsApp group admins. This time, the time limit has also been extended and you can choose from 5 seconds to 1 year now.

(Also read: How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups)

The report suggests that you will find this option by following this simple pathway: Open group info > Group settings > Delete messages

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.