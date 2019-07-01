tech2 News Staff

It gets pretty annoying when people add you to WhatsApp groups that you do not want to be a part of. The flood of messages alone gets annoying to handle. In WhatsApp, even unknown people can add anyone to a group which raises a question on its security as well. Here is good news for you, users can now get out of this and control who can add them in groups.

This is also a good way of staying away from the people who create groups and spread misinformation in public.

Here are a few steps that can help you avoid such situations where you have to actually exit a group manually when you never wanted to be a part of it in the first place.

How to restrict people from adding you to a WhatsApp group

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the vertical three dots on the top left corner

Step 2: Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups

Step 3: You will come across three options — Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody

Step 4: Deselect 'Everyone' and then choose from the other two options as per your wish

There you go. Now no unknown person will be able to add you to any WhatsApp group.

