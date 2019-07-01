Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Here are the steps that can help you restrict people from adding you to unwanted WhatsApp groups.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 13:00:30 IST

It gets pretty annoying when people add you to WhatsApp groups that you do not want to be a part of. The flood of messages alone gets annoying to handle. In WhatsApp, even unknown people can add anyone to a group which raises a question on its security as well. Here is good news for you, users can now get out of this and control who can add them in groups.

This is also a good way of staying away from the people who create groups and spread misinformation in public.

(Also Read: How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories)

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

A WhatsApp representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

Here are a few steps that can help you avoid such situations where you have to actually exit a group manually when you never wanted to be a part of it in the first place.

How to restrict people from adding you to a WhatsApp group

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the vertical three dots on the top left corner

Step 2: Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups

Step 3: You will come across three options — Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody

Step 4: Deselect 'Everyone' and then choose from the other two options as per your wish

There you go. Now no unknown person will be able to add you to any WhatsApp group.

(Also Read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

How to disable 'Auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android

Jun 28, 2019
How to disable 'Auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android
WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

Jul 05, 2019
How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

WhatsApp

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Jun 27, 2019
WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Facebook

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Jul 03, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019