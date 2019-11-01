Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

You can now set up fingerprint lock on WhatsApp on android smartphones, here is how you can do it.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 13:03:12 IST

WhatsApp has officially rolled out the fingerprint unlock feature for all the Android users. Usually, we have to install a third-party app to put a lock on apps like WhatsApp just add a little more security to their data. Keeping that in mind and to make the process quicker and safer at the same time, WhatsApp has now enrolled this new feature so that you can just open the app by a fingerprint. It was previously available for Android Beta users but is now available for all Android users.

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

You need to update your WhatsApp to activate this feature.

WhatsApp fingerprint unlock feature.

If you want to try out this feature, just update your app and follow the steps below.

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint unlock feature on Android smartphone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on three dots at the top right corner

Step 2: Settings> Account> Privacy> Fingerprint lock

Step 3: Turn on the toggle for fingerprint lock

Step 4: Verify your fingerprint when prompted

Step 5: You can choose the automatic lock time span from — Immediately, After 1 minute, and After 30 minutes

And that is it. Now your WhatsApp fingerprint lock is activated.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta

Oct 21, 2019
WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta
WhatsApp hackers targeted top government officials of many US-allied countries

WhatsApp

WhatsApp hackers targeted top government officials of many US-allied countries

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019
WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

Oct 30, 2019
WhatsApp reportedly confirms that Israeli spyware was being used to track Indian journalists

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reportedly confirms that Israeli spyware was being used to track Indian journalists

Oct 31, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019