tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 13:03:12 IST
WhatsApp has officially rolled out the fingerprint unlock feature for all the Android users. Usually, we have to install a third-party app to put a lock on apps like WhatsApp just add a little more security to their data. Keeping that in mind and to make the process quicker and safer at the same time, WhatsApp has now enrolled this new feature so that you can just open the app by a fingerprint. It was previously available for Android Beta users but is now available for all Android users.
Starting today, Android users can add another layer of security to their WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock. 🔒 Learn more about how to enable the setting here: https://t.co/biwzjhTwop pic.twitter.com/mVDoE4gurk
— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 31, 2019
If you want to try out this feature, just update your app and follow the steps below.
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint unlock feature on Android smartphone
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on three dots at the top right corner
Step 2: Settings> Account> Privacy> Fingerprint lock
Step 3: Turn on the toggle for fingerprint lock
Step 4: Verify your fingerprint when prompted
Step 5: You can choose the automatic lock time span from — Immediately, After 1 minute, and After 30 minutes
And that is it. Now your WhatsApp fingerprint lock is activated.
