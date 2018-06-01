A little more than a week back we learnt from a report that a mass-production version of the Vivo Apex concept may be made official at an event in China scheduled for 12 June.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Vivo today took to its official Weibo account and put up a new poster that not only confirms the launch date but also confirms the Vivo NEX name that we have been seeing leaks about off late. The new poster also shows off the NEX's bezel-less design and the in-display fingerprint sensor which we saw being debuted on the Vivo X21 recently.

A recent report also claims that the Vivo NEX will likely arrive in two variants, one with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and another with a Snapdragon 710 SoC which we saw Xiaomi debut on the Mi 8 SE recently. Touted as the NEX S, the base variant of the phone was spotted on popular benchmarking platform GeekBench sporting 4 GB of RAM and running on Android Oreo 8.1.

As for the higher specced Vivo NEX, there are also a few design changes which set it apart from the NEX S.

A recently leaked image showed that the NEX may arrive with a pop-up front camera, while the other variant will have the front camera placed on the right side corner of the bezel at the bottom of the display. Other expected features on the smartphone include an 18:9 FHD+ OLED display, 8 GB RAM and FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The camera placement on the supposed NEX S is something we saw being used with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 last year and it could make life difficult for those who love taking a lot of selfies.

As for the pricing on both these smartphones, the Vivo NEX is expected to cost a whopping CNY 7,000 (approximately Rs 73,600), while the NEX S is expected to be priced at CNY 5,000 (approximately Rs 52,500).