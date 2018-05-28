Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo surprised everyone with its futuristic concept smartphone APEX, which showed a retractable selfie camera, 98 percent screen-to-body ratio display at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) earlier this year. The company later announced that the smartphone was no longer a concept and would enter into production this year.

Recently Vivo has started advertising the smartphone expected to be called as Vivo APEX and we are looking at a 12 June launch in Shanghai, China, few days before the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be held in Russia.

New images of the smartphone have leaked online and show that Vivo might bring not one, but two variants of the APEX.

According to a report on GizmoChina, one variant of the smartphone will come with the pop-up front camera and the other variant will have the front camera placed on the right side corner of the bezel at the bottom of the display. The new variant of the Vivo APEX has thicker bezel at the bottom which houses the front camera. A similar design had earlier been seen on the Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 on which came with the front camera placed on the bottom bezel of the smartphone.

Vivo launched two variants of the Vivo X21, the smartphone with under-display fingerprint. One of the variants has fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the smartphone. So it is not surprising if Vivo brings out two variants of the Vivo APEX. It is also expected to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The recently leaked image of the smartphone expected to be Vivo APEX suggested that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Other expected features on the smartphone include an 18:9 FHD+ OLED display, 8 GB RAM and FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1. It is expected to be priced around CNY 4,000 (approx. Rs 42,000).

Connecting the dots, we expect that the two variants might be called as APEX and NEX. Earlier, reports suggest that both the names are for the same devices, but with the new leak we can speculate that these two devices might have different names.